Five vehicle collision leads to injuries in Pembroke

Three people sustained injuries, two of them were sent to hospital, after a multi-vehicle collision in Pembroke.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to the collision at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Pembroke St. West and Forced Rd.

Police say a westbound vehicle struck two cars at the intersection and continued on, striking another vehicle on Pembroke St. West.

Debris from the collision also damaged a vehcile parked along the street, leading to a total of five vehicle involved in the collision.

Three drivers sustained injuries in the collision. Two of them were taken to the hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.

Police charged a 61-year-old driver, who was not named, with Careless Driving.

The driver's license has been placed under review.