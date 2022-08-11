Five Whitewater Region students receiving bursary

Five high school graduates received an Outstanding Youth Bursary from the Township of Whitewater Region last Wednesday. Three of the students were in attendance, with Mayor Mike Moore presenting them a certificate and cheque from the township.

The five students are Jenna Thoms, a grduate of Bishop Smith Catholic High School in Pembroke; Penny Gordon of St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Renfrew; Madelyn Tong of Fellowes High School in Pembroke; Kylie Rieger of Opeongo High School; and July Cobus of Jeanne-Lajoie High School in Pembroke.

Thoms will be attending Canadore College studying dental hygiene. She has been contributing to the community from a vary young age through the rink and the church. She has also been involved in Bishop Smith's social justice group and various sports.

Gordon will be working as a Red Seal Cabinetmaker before transitioning into technological education. She has contributed to the community through a local church group as well as by taking on a counsellor role at a summer camp.

Tong will be attending university for a criminology program. She has an extensive history of community contribution with the Beachburg Lions Hall, is an avid basketball player and was a member of the school team for multiple years.

Rieger will be attending the University of Ottawa Health Sciences program. She has significantly contributed to the community through various events, including the World Whitewater Kayaking Championships and the Beachburg Fair. She is a remarkable athlete and will be playing for the University of Ottawa varsity rugby team.

Cobus will be continuing to university. She has contributed to the community through various school events and helping elderly people with lawn care and maintenance. She is a significant member of many sports teams including soccer, hockey and basketball.



The township provided the 5 with a $250 bursary for attending a school in the region

