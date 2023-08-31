Five young entrepreneurs celebrate successes from Summer Company Program

The County of Renfrew says they are celebrating the success and completion of the 2023 Summer Company Program, which saw five youth launch and grow their businesses with the support of Enterprise Renfrew County.

On August 18th, the Summer Company program participants displayed their businesses and sold their products at the Petawawa Container Market, which also featured participants of the Town of Petawawa's Youth Entrepreneur Camp.

Those in attendance were welcomed by Petawawa Mayor Gary Serviss and County of Renfrew Warden Peter Emon was also on hand to introduce the program participants and their businesses.

"The County of Renfrew recognizes the importance of municipal partnerships in promoting youth entrepreneurship to actively foster future business owners in our region," said Warden Emon. "The County's Summer Company program teaches vital skills in business development, marketing, and sales to encourage youth to follow their dreams by operating their own businesses."

Elected officials from their home municipalities presented certificates of completion to the participants along with Development and Property Committee Chair James Brose.

"It is wonderful to meet these five energetic and enthusiastic youth entrepreneurs who have been running their own businesses, learning new skills and gaining valuable experience this summer," said Chair Brose. "We look forward to following your entrepreneurial paths and seeing what the future has in store for all of you."

During the ceremony, participants were asked to speak about their experience in the program and all expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the Summer Company program as it increased the exposure for their businesses.

Arden Miller, the enterprising high school student from Deep River, had this to say about their experience with Summer Company. "Because of Summer Company's assistance, I have a valuable head start in the career that I want to pursue in the future - becoming a professional artist."

Grace Ding, a talented wire wrap jeweller and sewer of Aster Boutique in Deep River, added "Through the Summer Company Program, I have been able to turn my passions into my job."

Organizers wish congratulations to all participants for the successful completion of the program, Daniel Pomery of 3D Directions, Chalk River (3D printing), Amber Gilchrist of Lavender Seed Pottery, Laurentian Valley (pottery), Logan Stuart of Viking Metal Works, Eganville (Junior blacksmith), Grace Ding of Aster's Boutique, Deep River (wire wrap jewelry and sewing repairs), and Arden Miller of Arden Miller Studios, Deep River (custom paintings and hand painted accessories).

The Summer Company program, delivered by Enterprise Renfrew County on behalf of the Ontario Government, is a youth entrepreneurship program for students aged 15-29 years. The next intake deadline will be May 2024 for the summer season. Visit www.EnterpriseRenfrewCounty.ca for more information.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray