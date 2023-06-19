Flag raising for St. John Ambulance Week in Brockville

Council in the City of Brockville proclaimed that the week of June 19th to 24th, 2023 will be known as St. John Ambulance Week in the City. On June 19th at 9:00 a.m., St John Ambulance will proudly raise its flag at Tunnel Bay and the flag will fly there for the whole week to honour the 63 years of service in the Brockville Community.

The group has provided support through five major areas in the community of Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark and the surrounding communities:

- First Aid and Health and Safety Training.

- Medical First Response Services for events.

- Therapy Dog Services for long-term care facilities.

- Child Safety Seat Services for new parents.

- Youth Services supporting youth from ages 12 to 17.

St John Ambulance is currently recruiting volunteers to ensure its vision of "enabling Canadians to improve their health, safety and quality of life by providing training and community service." If you would like more information, please call 613-342-2974.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray