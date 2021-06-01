Flags to continue to fly half-mast in County of Renfrew

PEMBROKE, ONT -- The County of Renfrew says flags will continue fly at half mast at County Municipal Buildings through June 4th to mark the tragic discovery of the 215 children whose bodies were discovered at a former British Columbia residential school last week.

In a press release, the county says it expressed it's "deepest sympathies to the people of the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation, and the surrounding communities."

"This is a tragic and devastating discovery; the pain and suffering this has caused is unimaginable," said Warden Debbie Robinson in the press release. "We hope these precious souls can finally find peace, and we cannot imagine the pain the community must be enduring, but we share your sorrow, and we shall not forget. Locally, we wish to express our continued friendship and support to our friends and neighbours, the Algonquin People during this difficult time."

The county said in a statement that the community must stand together to confront the "terrible truths of the past" as well as "support the path to reconciliation.