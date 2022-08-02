Flight: Prince Edward County's Festival of Contemporary Dance returns

Flight: Prince Edward County's Festival of Contemporary Dance is announcing its second season, taking place August 9-14, 2022.

Flight offers a dynamic week of activities and outdoor performances on the Festival Players stage, with an intriguing array of workshops, classes, chats, and community activities.

Presented by Festival Players at The Eddie Hotel & Farm, 15786 Loyalist Parkway, and Prince Edward County, Flight prioritizes BIPOC (Black, Indigenous People of Colour), and a diversity of races, cultures, bodies, gender identities and age.

The festival will feature stellar performances by Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo, Sophie Dow, Kristen Foote, Beany John, Dedra McDermott, Claudia Moore, Suma Nair and David

Norsworthy. Choreographers include Carol Anderson, Peggy Baker, Isadora Duncan, and Gadfly.

New this year, celebrated Mohawk dance artists Tekaronhiáhkhwa Santee Smith’s Beings of Light; All Roads Lead Home, a site activation by David Norsworthy and Sophie Dow;

and Arwyn Carpenter’s Selkies, performed on The Eddie’s pond, by dancers on paddle boards, including local dancer and activist Rihanna Harris, with musicians Patricia O’Callaghan and Tim Posgate, and local visual artist Rhonda Nolan.

Workshops will run throughout the festival week, including Movement Exploration, Bollywood, Hoop Dance, Limon Technique, as well as a Grass is Lava kid's camp every morning.

“…We were overwhelmed by the response in 2021, and we can’t wait to dance with you again this summer.” - Arwyn Carpenter, Flight Creative Team Member

Flight performances are welcoming and accessible, with chats, question and answer sessions, and workshops that offer opportunities to connect with Flight artists. There is ample parking at The Eddie, and spacious viewing for patrons at site and evening performances.

Patrons can also enjoy a pre-show picnic, and a glass of wine.

For more information visit: http://www.flightfestivalpec.org