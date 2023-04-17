"Flood Outlook" in effect for Renfrew County

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for the Pembroke District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement for a Flood Outlook is in effect for Renfrew County until Wednesday, April 19th, 2023.

Residents along the main stem of the Ottawa River, for the area of Lac Coulonge (near Westmeath) and downstream to Arnprior should consider the following:

Due to significant meltwater making its way to the Ottawa River and a rain event forecast for Sunday and Monday, water levels are expected to continue rising above minor flood levels early next week and are expected to plateau below major flood levels.

The Ministry says minor flooding is defined as parts of some streets, lawns and parks beginning to flood, with no or few houses/buildings being affected.

Runoff to local lakes and rivers across Renfrew County is anticipated to increase significantly. Water levels and river flows are expected to rise with increased runoff and forecasted precipitationResidents in flood-prone areas are encouraged to closely follow changing conditions and to take necessary measures. Residents are also advised to stay away from watercourses where flows are high and where banks might be unstable.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as water flows and levels rise over the next week. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

The Ministry says they are closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

With file by CFRA's Connor Ray