Flood Warning extended along Ottawa River as levels slowly recede

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry of Pembroke District is advising area residents that a Flood Warning remains in effect for the Ottawa River until Friday, May 12th, 2023.

The Ministry says the water levels and flows along the Ottawa River remain elevated in response to last weekend’s precipitation, and most river systems that drain into the Ottawa River have peaked or are now receding.

Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to remain high through the coming week, and flood levels that have been observed in some localities are expected to continue.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past are encouraged to continue to maintain necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

The Ministry adds that residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets. The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Between Tuesday, May 9th, 2023 and Friday, May 12th, 2023, there is a possibility of 5 to 10 mm precipitation for the south, while the northeast and southern sections of the northwest are forecast to receive 10 to 20 mm cumulatively including possible thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will range between 10 to 20 degrees C for most of the region, while night-time temperatures will be around 0 to 10 degrees C and sub-zero in the far northern section of the province.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray