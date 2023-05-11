Flood Watch downgraded for Cataraqui Watershed with receding water levels

Cataraqui Conservation has issued a Water Safety Statement, signifying improving conditions within the watershed. Compared to the heavy rainfall of recent weeks, significantly drier conditions are forecasted for the next several days.

The Conservation says though water levels have crested and have begun to recede following the month’s worth of rainfall received between April 29th and May 3rd, flows through and near dams are still high. As such, many waterbodies are not yet safe for recreational purposes, including the Cataraqui River and Rideau Canal, according to Parks Canada.

Cataraqui Conservation is urging caution around all dams (inflow and outflow channels) and fast-flowing watercourses. They are telling residents to respect the hazards in these areas by obeying all warning signs and keeping away from booms, buoys, and barriers. As well as stay well back from the water’s edge above and below dams and hydroelectric stations. Creek banks and lake shorelines may be slippery, increasing the chance of falling in.

For more information about when conditions on the Cataraqui River and Rideau Canal will be safe for recreational purposes visit the Parks Canada water management updates page at

https://www.pc.gc.ca/lhn-nhs/on/rideau/securite-safety/bulletins/3BA166FC-D075-4929-AC1A-9284B85090B6

For up-to-date flooding information, please visit our flood forecasting and information page at https://cataraquiconservation.ca/pages/flood

Staff at the Conservation will continue to monitor conditions and forecasts and update statements as needed. This Watershed Conditions Statement will remain in effect until (or updated before) Wednesday, May 17th, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray