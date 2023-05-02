Flood Watch issued for Cataraqui Watershed and Gananoque River System

Cataraqui Conservation has issued a Flood Watch today for the Cataraqui Watershed and Gananoque River System, due to the excessive amount of rainfall in recent days, and the increased likelihood of flooding in certain portions of the region.

Throughout the region, 55 to 77 mm of rain has fallen since April 29th. That number represents about a month's worth of rain, which came in only two or three days. There may be some additional rainfall over the next few days before drier conditions arrive.

This has meant that there are high flows on watercourses and high-water levels on inland lakes. As well, lake levels will continue to rise for several days. Water Managers have increased discharge and continue to monitor levels closely to limit, as much as possible, negative impacts from the rainfall-runoff.

The Conservation says widespread flooding is not expected, however, there will likely be flooding in low-lying areas.

The Conservation says specific locations where water levels are exceptionally high include the following:

Cataraqui Watershed:

- Loughborough Lake

- Buck Lake

- Canoe Lake

- Kingsford Lake

- Devil Lake

- Newboro Lake

- Opinicon Lake

- Sand Lake

- Cranberry Lake

- Dog Lake

- Colonel By Lake

Gananoque River System:

- Upper Beverley Lake & Delta

- Lower Beverley Lake

- Singleton Lake

- Charleston Lake

- Gananoque Lake

- Gananoque River - the reach between Marble Rock Dam downstream to the 401 causeway (includes Marble Rock Road)

Residents in flood-prone or low-lying areas, historically susceptible to flooding, are advised to remove items stored in the floodplains of area watercourses and lakes. Those who witness flooding or need assistance are asked to contact the local municipality. Affected residents are advised that sandbags are available at the following locations:

Township of South Frontenac:

2490 Keeley Rd, Sydenham (call 613-376-3027 first to schedule pick up)

Township of Rideau Lakes:

Municipal storage dome at 1410 County Road 8 in Philipsville (call first 613-349-2314)

Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands:

Main Township yard located at 1233 Prince Street in Lansdowne (call first 613-659-2415)

Township of Athens:

Call 613-924-2044 first to schedule pick up sand only (no bags)

City of Kingston:

Creekford Road Public Works site. Residents should submit a request through Contact https://www.cityofkingston.ca/city-hall/contact-us, or call 613-546-0000, and arrangements can be made to have someone meet them on-site.

Cataraqui Conservation is urging caution around all dams (inflow and outflow channels) and fast-flowing watercourses. Respect the hazards in these areas by obeying all warning signs, and keep away from booms, buoys, and barriers. Stay well back from the water's edge above and below dams and hydroelectric stations. Creek banks and lake shorelines may be slippery, increasing the chance of falling in.

Staff from The Conservation will continue to monitor conditions and forecasts and update statements as needed. This Flood Watch will remain in effect until (or updated before) Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

For up-to-date flooding information, please visit the flood forecasting and information page at https://cataraquiconservation.ca/pages/flood

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray