Flooding pauses appointments at Hotel Dieu Hospital site
Early on the morning of Sunday, February 5th, 2023, a Code Brown (flooding) was called at the Hotel Dieu Hospital (HDH) site of Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC). The hospital says the source of this was found to be a burst water pipe affecting several areas of Sydenham, Centenary and Johnson Wings of the HDH site. The team quickly responded to contain water damage and assess the impacts.
KHSC reports that damage is varied across each of these areas however, as a precautionary measure, they are pausing all in-person patient appointments that are scheduled on Monday, February 6th for the following areas:
Centenary 5 - Heads Up! and Eating Disorder clinic
Centenary 2 - Diabetes clinic, Bariatric Care clinic
Centenary 4 - GI Function unit
Patients who are scheduled for appointments in these impacted areas will be contacted to make alternative arrangements by KHSC. Staff who work in these areas are also asked to speak to their manager at the beginning of their shift to have their work area assessed and, depending on the impact to the area, decide on alternative work arrangements while remediation is ongoing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
