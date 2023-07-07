Flypass and rifle volley for Capt. Marc Larouche memorial service
A flypast by Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook and CH-146 Griffon helicopters will take place over the memorial service for Captain Marc Larouche at Garrison Petawawa at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7th. A funeral guard from 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will also perform a rifle volley in honour of Capt. Larouche at Zion Cemetery in Pembroke, Ont.
Armed Forces explain that the aircraft will fly at a minimum altitude of 300 feet above the highest obstacle in their path. Flypasts conducted by Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions.
Through this flypast, the Royal Canadian Air Force, and Capt. Larouche’s colleagues will honour him and his service following his tragic death in a Chinook accident on June 20. A separate memorial service was held in Woodstock, Ont. on July 4th for Capt. David Domagala, who was also lost in the accident.
The memorial service is open to the public at Garrison Petawawa. A private ceremony for the family at Zion Cemetery in Pembroke will follow the memorial service.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
