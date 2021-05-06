"Focused on You" campaign reaches $1.75 million goal for Deep River and District Hospital

The Deep River and District Hospital Foundation has announced that it has met it's fundraising campaign goal of $1.75 million in support of the hospital.

The "Focused on You" campaign was to raise money to upgrade diagnostic equipment, including x-ray machines and ultrasound units. The hospital said their equipment outlived it's usefulness and had become outdated.

"Reaching this milestone during such an unusual time demonstrates just how dedicated our community is to supporting our local hospital," said DRDH Foundation Major Campaign Chair, Tina Shorter, in a press release. "Of all the things we were reminded of this past year, it is clear that local access to quality healthcare topped the list."

The foundation says the renovations are complete and that the new equipment is being used.

"Focused on You" was launched in 2018 and is the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the foundation.

Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, the hospital says it is unable to invite donors to see the new equipment in person. Instead, the foundation created a thank you video for donors.