Food Sharing Project "disappointed" with lack of support in 2023 federal budget


The Food Sharing Project in Kingston has commented on the 2023 federal budget, saying they are disappointed in the lack of support for a national school food program. They explain that school nutrition programs exist in every Canadian province and territory and the government had an opportunity to build on the amazing work of non-profits and volunteers to make a long-term investment in the health and well-being of children. They were hoping that enhancing existing programs with federal money would ensure that every Canadian child has at least one good meal a day, allowing them to take advantage of everything the school has to offer. 

The Food Sharing Project says that "research and educators tell us that when children can access nutritious food at school, they are more engaged in their learning, can focus better on tasks and can have more positive social interactions throughout the day. In addition, the fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains, dairy and protein they enjoy at school, help to build healthy eating habits as adults. Healthy children save healthcare dollars and grow up to make meaningful contributions to their communities."

One in nine families in the city of Kingston and the counties of Frontenac and Lennox and Addington, experience food insecurity. When the Food Sharing Project provides nutritious food for their children at school, they can pay rent or put gas in the car to get to work. Between the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and grocery store prices which continue to sky-rocket, families are more than just struggling, the Project says they are rapidly falling behind. In their attempts to meet the unrelenting needs, organizations which fund school nutrition programs are also falling behind and many are facing the reality of running out of money before the end of this school year. 

Over the next year, the Food Sharing Project says they will step up their efforts to advocate for the essential support the children need. Adding that they will build on conversations already started and are hopeful that Canadian families will see an investment in the future with funding for a national school food program in the 2024 federal budget. 

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

  • opp

    OPP update ongoing fatal crash investigation in Hwy. 17 in Petawawa

    Ontario Provincial Police have released an update on a fatal two-vehicle collision that took place on Highway 17 in Petawawa on April 3rd. Police say a 27-year-old from Petawawa was pronounced deceased on the scene, the driver and passenger of a tractor-trailer were not injured.
  • FREEZING RAIN

    Significant Weather Event declared in Renfrew County

    Forecasted freezing rain and ice pellets are expected to continue into the afternoon of Wednesday, April 5th. Due to this, and an alert from Environment Canada, the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event that will impact travel and services throughout the municipality.
  • OPP

    OPP search for driver after fleeing the collision scene

    Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe say they are looking for a driver that failed to remain at the scene of a crash in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. The vehicle struck an unoccupied, parked SUV causing damage to the rear.
  • Dental Care

    Local Health Unit gives cleaning tips for "Oral Health Month"

    April is 'Oral Health Month" and the Health Unit for Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark is taking the opportunity to encourage local residents to improve their dental health, detailing consequences for poor teeth and providing information on programs and cleaning tips.
  • OPP

    Drugs seized in extensive trafficking investigation, four people charged

    Ontario Provincial Police have seized a quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, brown fentanyl, cash and other items after executing a search warrant as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Lanark, Leeds and Grenville.
  • pills

    Health Unit warn community of toxic drug supply

    The Health Unit in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark warns a sedative drug called Xylazine has made its way into an already toxic and unregulated drug supply. A drug poisoning from Xylazine cannot be reversed by naloxone and can be triggered when used with other substances.
  • Kingston Police

    Local resident arrested without incident after wielding knife and hammer

    A 58-year-old from Kingston is facing a charge of utter threats to cause death after Kingston Police officers received reports of a person, out of control wielding a knife and hammer. The accused was arrested without incident outside of a residence in the east end.
  • Rain

    Watershed condition statement from Cataraqui Conservation

    A significant amount of rainfall is expected to fall in the coming days, Cataraqui Conservation says that this, along with recent snowmelts will increase streamflows and water levels on inland lakes. Therefore the Conservation is urging residents to be cautious near shorelines and waterways.
  • OPP

    Impaired motorist charged stunt driving in Amherstview, Ont.

    A 31-year-old from Amherstview has been charged with several offences after Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to an erratic vehicle on Bath Road in Amherstview. The driver was then charged with stunt driving and driving while impaired.
