The Food Sharing Project in Kingston has commented on the 2023 federal budget, saying they are disappointed in the lack of support for a national school food program. They explain that school nutrition programs exist in every Canadian province and territory and the government had an opportunity to build on the amazing work of non-profits and volunteers to make a long-term investment in the health and well-being of children. They were hoping that enhancing existing programs with federal money would ensure that every Canadian child has at least one good meal a day, allowing them to take advantage of everything the school has to offer.

The Food Sharing Project says that "research and educators tell us that when children can access nutritious food at school, they are more engaged in their learning, can focus better on tasks and can have more positive social interactions throughout the day. In addition, the fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains, dairy and protein they enjoy at school, help to build healthy eating habits as adults. Healthy children save healthcare dollars and grow up to make meaningful contributions to their communities."

One in nine families in the city of Kingston and the counties of Frontenac and Lennox and Addington, experience food insecurity. When the Food Sharing Project provides nutritious food for their children at school, they can pay rent or put gas in the car to get to work. Between the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and grocery store prices which continue to sky-rocket, families are more than just struggling, the Project says they are rapidly falling behind. In their attempts to meet the unrelenting needs, organizations which fund school nutrition programs are also falling behind and many are facing the reality of running out of money before the end of this school year.

Over the next year, the Food Sharing Project says they will step up their efforts to advocate for the essential support the children need. Adding that they will build on conversations already started and are hopeful that Canadian families will see an investment in the future with funding for a national school food program in the 2024 federal budget.

