"Foodie Shop Tour" is newest in local Adventures Series

A vibrant, new "Foodie Shop Adventures" tour is aiming to inspire food enthusiasts to visit 12 local area food destinations. The self-driving Adventures initiative was launched recently at one of the tour’s new stops, Rosie Yumski’s Fine Foods in Westport.

Participating shop owners from throughout the region joined in the fun along with local dignitaries to introduce the new initiative designed to entice foodie locals and tourists to area communities. This is the third Adventures Tour coordinated by the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville Economic Development Office.

"What could be more tantalizing than a pathway to fine local and specialty foods," said Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. Minister Clark brought greetings to the announcement.

Destination shops on the tour can be found in Merrickville, Westport, Lyndhurst, Seeley’s Bay, Athens, Portland, Prescott, Gananoque and Brockville. A Counties Discover webpage lists all participants with a map of their locations. See the full itinerary here. And visit Foodie Shop Adventures under Discover Leeds Grenville.

At the launch, Westport Mayor Robin Jones welcomed everyone and read comments sent by Leeds Grenville Warden Nancy Peckford, who was unable to attend.

"As Warden of the Counties, it brings me great pleasure to provide visitors and locals alike with another compelling reason to explore the 1000 Islands Rideau Canal Waterways region," Mayor Jones on the Warden’s behalf.

Warden Peckford’s message said, "As one of Canada’s best tourism regions, Foodie Shop Adventures is truly a one-of-a-kind experience celebrating the authenticity of food, produced both locally and beyond."

Mayor Jones applauded the participating businesses on behalf of the Counties Council. "Thank you for pushing the culinary envelope and encouraging shoppers to expand their horizons. Your shops not only provide a vessel for locally-made products to be seen and purchased by visitors but also gives all who visit a look into the hearts of genuine people who love what they do and where they live," Mayor Jones said.

"We know that our target tourist market is interested in exploring authentic local food scenes and engaging with the people and stories behind their food products," said Ann Weir, Manager of the Leeds Grenville Economic Development Office. The Adventures tours are designed to increase direct dividends from visitor spending in the local communities, she said.

The Counties Economic Development Office completed a regional tourism destination strategy last year. It recognized the importance of the region working collaboratively toward the common goal of increasing visitation to Leeds Grenville. As part of the implementation, the United Counties have formally adopted the 1000 Islands Rideau Canal Waterways brand and are evolving existing tourism products and experiences while developing new ones, including Foodie Shop Adventures.

The Foodie Shop Adventures announcement is the third launch this summer. The first two to be launched were Garden Adventures, on June 12th and now in its 9th year, and the new Fresh Baked Adventures on June 21st.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray