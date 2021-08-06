Foodtastic acquires Pita Pit
Pita Pit, whose corporate headquarters are in Kingston, has announced it's been sold to Foodtastic.
Terms of the deal were not released.
In a press release, Foodtastic says it plans to expand the brand both in Canada and internationally with over 50 new locations in the next 36 months.
-
Two new cases of COVID-19 added from previous daysZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the last 24 hours, but the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is adding two new cases from previous days.
-
Michael Barrett to run as Conservative for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau LakesMichael Barrett has announced he will be running as the Conservative candidate for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A regionOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Shelley Bacon wins 2021 Business Person of the YearShelley Bacon has won this year's Business Person of the Year from the Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce.
-
Last Snapchat scavenger hunt for the summerThe City of Pembroke has announced it's last Snapchat scavenger hunt for the summer.
-
Federal offender wanted by Ontario Provincial PoliceOntario Provincial Police's ROPE (Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement) Squad is asking for the public's assistance in helping to locate a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 for second straight dayFor the second straight day, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.
-
Recall for Nature's Touch frozen mango products for possible contamination of Hepatitis AThe Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of the Nature's Touch frozen mango products for possible contamination of Hepatitis A.