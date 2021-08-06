iHeartRadio
Foodtastic acquires Pita Pit

Pita Pit, whose corporate headquarters are in Kingston, has announced it's been sold to Foodtastic. 

Terms of the deal were not released. 

In a press release, Foodtastic says it plans to expand the brand both in Canada and internationally with over 50 new locations in the next 36 months. 

