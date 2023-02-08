Forbes recognizes UCDSB as top employer in Canada 2023

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has been recognized by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Employers for 2023. At number 79 of 300, the UCDSB is the highest-ranking school board to be included.

"This recognition is meaningful to us as this list of top employers is generated through independent research and surveys done with our own employees by Forbes and Statista Inc. This is not a program or study we knew was taking place," says UCDSB Director of Education, Ron Ferguson.

UCDSB says that staff culture is a priority. Adding that ensuring that staff feel supported by the district in their work and have the resources they need to be successful is part of the school board's strategic plan.

"Thank you to those who have helped us get this recognition. While students are the heart of our organization, our staff is the backbone. We will continue to work on ways to support our staff and provide a working environment where everyone feels appreciated, welcomed and connected to the organization's goals," says Ferguson.

"We are ecstatic about this recognition. A lot of work has been done to ensure staff feel appreciated, are supported in their work and are able to have a positive work-life balance," says UCDSB Chair John McAllister. "Our organization will continue to work toward these goals, as we want our employees to be happy at work and know they are appreciated each day."

