Forcible confinement charge in Greater Napanee

A man has been charged in Greater Napanee after he was alleged to have barricaded himself in a motel and threatened to harm a person.

Ontario Provincial Police were called on Saturday to a motel off of County Rd. 41 just after two p.m. on Sunday.

Police say an investigation found that a man was inside the motel room with a person whom he was threatening to harm.

Officers were able to negotiate with the suspect and the victim was removed from the scene without incident.

22-year-old Logan Gilchrist of Greater Napanee faces charges of forcible confinement, assault, four counts of uttering threats, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court by video on Sunday.