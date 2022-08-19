Former Councilor Mintha announces mayoral candidacy

A former councilor of Eganville and Mayor of Bonnechere Valley Township has announced his intentions to run for mayor in this year's elections.

Zig Mintha stated he has both the time and experience for the position, and a good knowledge of local affairs to lead the township. As a recent widower, Mintha said he has the time to dedicate to the community and will make Bonnechere Valley his number one focus.

Mintha outlined some of his goals over the next four years, which include:

Lobbying for changes in rules and regulatons governing development and growth

Re-establish communications with surrounding communitys, such as the Pikwakanagan First Nation

Expand water sewer services

Review the decision to close the animal shelter, and reactive an animal control program

Solve the RV issue on Lake Clear that has extended beyond two council terms

Mintha has shown his dedication to the community over the last 30 years by getting involved in local fundraising projects. He was one of the main people responsible for the Fairfields senior living complex and the senior's activity centre. He was a part of a five person committee that raised $85,000 to save Branch 353 of the Royal Canadian Legion after they experienced a loss of revenue due to COVID-19.

Mintha helped raise money for the rebuilding of Grace Lutheran Church and the St. James Bell Tower porject. Most recently, he was a part of the committee that raised $110,000 for Ukranian relief.

Mintha has proven his time in office to be useful. He spear-headed the development of the new waste site; renovated the Eganville Generation Station; esablished the dog pound now slated to close; established the annual golf tournament and the Geo-Tube facility; road and equipment replacement programs; lobbied for natural gas to be extended to the area; and initiated the title of Mayor which all Renfrew County municipalities have now adopted.

Mintha is currently the President of the Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke Provincial Progressive Conservative Assocation and has been for the last 17 years. He has been campain chair for MPP John Yakabuski for 15 years.

