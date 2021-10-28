iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Former Kingston mayor Isabel Turner passes away at 85

mayor

Tributes are pouring in for former Kingston mayor Isabel Turner. 

Turner passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday. 

On Twitter, current mayor Bryan Paterson said Turner "was an engaging leader, who had such a kind heart and an amazing sense of humour."

Kingston and the Islands MP and former Kingston mayor Mark Gerretsen said Turner was a strong-willed, deeply community minded person and will be remembered as a pioneer for women in politics in the area. 

Originally from Scotland, Turner became the first female councillor on Kingston Township Council and served as mayor of the amalgamated City of Kingston from 2000 to 2003. 

12

Check out the latest Songs