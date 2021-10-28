Former Kingston mayor Isabel Turner passes away at 85

Tributes are pouring in for former Kingston mayor Isabel Turner.

Turner passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday.

On Twitter, current mayor Bryan Paterson said Turner "was an engaging leader, who had such a kind heart and an amazing sense of humour."

Kingston and the Islands MP and former Kingston mayor Mark Gerretsen said Turner was a strong-willed, deeply community minded person and will be remembered as a pioneer for women in politics in the area.

Originally from Scotland, Turner became the first female councillor on Kingston Township Council and served as mayor of the amalgamated City of Kingston from 2000 to 2003.

Very saddened to hear of the passing of former Mayor Isabel Turner today. Isabel was an engaging leader, who had such a kind heart and an amazing sense of humour. She always had wise advice and a funny story to share with me. She will be greatly missed by so many in #ygk — Bryan Paterson (@MayorPaterson) October 27, 2021