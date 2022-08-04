Former Lumber King Mason McTavish to lead Team Canada at World Juniors
A former Pembroke Lumber King has been selected to lead Team Canada at the upcoming World Junior Championships in Edmonton.
Currently a star centre, Mason McTavish is a Swiss-born Canadian hockey player who played five games for the Pembroke Lumber Kings in the 2018-2019 season. He was only 15 years old at the time, and because his age restricted him from playing regularly with the Junior A club, Lumber Kings fans never really got to appreciate his talent.
McTavish is a centre for the Hamilton Bulldogs of the OHL, and a prospect to the Anaheim Ducks of the NHL. He was traded to the Bulldogs mid-season and led them to an OHL Championship.
McTavish will replace Kaiden Guhle, who was Canada's captain at the tournament in December but was not named this time around.
He is expected to make the formal change to the NHL next season and was selected third overall by the Ducks in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
The rescheduled 2022 World Juniors will run from August 9 to 20 in Edmonton.
-
Pembroke, Ont. Festival Hall expanding accessibilityPembroke's Festival Hall has taken a "wide" step in the right direction, by expanding row and seat sizes inside of the theatre.
-
Kingston Symphony announces new concert seasonThe Kingston Symphony is returning to the stage as a full orchestra once again, performing some of history's greatest music, live and right in front of you.
-
Kingston, Ont. fire crews battle Princess Street blazeKingston Fire Services says they battled a fire on Princess Street on the morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022.
-
On The Move: 400 years of transportation in Kingston, Ont.On The Move is the Kingston PumpHouse Museum's 2022 temporary exhibit. An experience you can indulge in until November 26, 2022.
-
New toy bins come to KFPL's rural branchesGet ready for more fun at many of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library's rural branches. New toy bins are now in Arden, Mountain Grove, Parham, and Sharbot Lake.
-
Disturbance on VIA Rail leads to trespass and assault chargesThe Brockville Police Service has charged a man after receiving complaints of a disturbance from VIA Rail staff.
-
Potentially harmful algal blooms in Leeds and Thousand IslandsThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is warning area residents there may be potentially harmful algal blooms within local bodies of water.
-
Three drivers charged with impaired driving in Embrun, Ont.The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged three drivers with impaired driving between the weekend of July 25 to August 1, 2022.
-
Stolen vehicle recovered in Quinte WestOfficers from the Quinte West Detachment of the OPP have arrested and charged a man following a vehicle theft in Smiths Falls.