Former Lumber King Mason McTavish to lead Team Canada at World Juniors

A former Pembroke Lumber King has been selected to lead Team Canada at the upcoming World Junior Championships in Edmonton.

Currently a star centre, Mason McTavish is a Swiss-born Canadian hockey player who played five games for the Pembroke Lumber Kings in the 2018-2019 season. He was only 15 years old at the time, and because his age restricted him from playing regularly with the Junior A club, Lumber Kings fans never really got to appreciate his talent.

McTavish is a centre for the Hamilton Bulldogs of the OHL, and a prospect to the Anaheim Ducks of the NHL. He was traded to the Bulldogs mid-season and led them to an OHL Championship.

McTavish will replace Kaiden Guhle, who was Canada's captain at the tournament in December but was not named this time around.

He is expected to make the formal change to the NHL next season and was selected third overall by the Ducks in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The rescheduled 2022 World Juniors will run from August 9 to 20 in Edmonton.