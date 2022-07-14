Fort Henry and Kingston Pen awarded Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Award

Reviews from millions of Tripadvisor travelers place Fort Henry and Kingston Pen Tours in the top 10% worldwide.

St. Lawrence Parks Commission is proud to celebrate Kingston Pen Tours and Fort Henry National Historic Site's newly awarded 2022 Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Awards. This is the second year running that each site has received the guest feedback-based award.

The achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

The awards are made more meaningful by the challenges that have faced the tourism industry and the travelers themselves these past seasons.

SLPC is thanking valued guests for continuing to support and celebrate these historical landmarks.

There is still time to visit these attractions during the award-winning season! Kingston Pen Tours are available 7 days a week until August 31.

Fort Henry summer programming runs until September 4. Stay tuned for Fort Henry's Pumpinferno coming to town from September 31 until October 31.

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission operates parks and attractions stretching from Kingston to the Quebec border.