Fort Henry and Kingston Pen awarded Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Award
Reviews from millions of Tripadvisor travelers place Fort Henry and Kingston Pen Tours in the top 10% worldwide.
St. Lawrence Parks Commission is proud to celebrate Kingston Pen Tours and Fort Henry National Historic Site's newly awarded 2022 Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Awards. This is the second year running that each site has received the guest feedback-based award.
The achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.
The awards are made more meaningful by the challenges that have faced the tourism industry and the travelers themselves these past seasons.
SLPC is thanking valued guests for continuing to support and celebrate these historical landmarks.
There is still time to visit these attractions during the award-winning season! Kingston Pen Tours are available 7 days a week until August 31.
Fort Henry summer programming runs until September 4. Stay tuned for Fort Henry's Pumpinferno coming to town from September 31 until October 31.
The St. Lawrence Parks Commission operates parks and attractions stretching from Kingston to the Quebec border.
-
First case of Monkeypox identified in KFL&A regionYesterday, KFL&A Public Health received the first lab-confirmed case of Monkeypox in our region.
-
Maitland Garden Trail Members host open gardensSee stunning colours in the special Open Gardens event on July 23rd featuring Maitland Garden of Hope and the Van Berlo Gardens. Maitland Garden of Hope, is located at 1 Jones Court, Maitland, is just minutes away from Van Berlo Gardens at 1357 County Road 2.
-
Police requesting assistance locating missing youthKingston Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager, Tilden Conatser.
-
Russel OPP looking to identify person of interestRussell County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a theft that occurred at a local business in Limoges.
-
Police seek assistance identifying individuals involved in construction site theftsOn June 9, 2022 three individuals were captured on a security camera stealing materials and trade tools from a centrally located construction site.
-
Two teenagers facing arson chargesThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the OPP says two teenagers from Petawawa are now facing arson charges after setting fire to an out-building of a Petawawa School.
-
Covid-19 outbreak declared at Providence Care HospitalProvidence Care declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Parkside 2 Pods A and B, two 10-bed sections of a 30-bed inpatient unit at Providence Care Hospital, after four patients tested positive for the virus.
-
Projects coming in half a million over budget putting a halt to some county roadworkHigh costs for some road projects in the County of Renfrew, with several projects exceeding $500,000 over budget has resulted in many projects being delayed for a few years.
-
Water and Dirt Festival opening ceremony kicks off August 4thThe Water and Dirt festival is set to host an opening ceremony for the 10 day event in Pembroke on August 4, 2022.