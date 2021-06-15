Fort Henry reopens on Saturday

A historic landmark is reopening in Kingston.

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission has announced that Fort Henry will be reopening on Saturday.

The commission says Fort Henry will comply with the public health measures offered in step one of the province's reopening plan.

Guests are being asked to plan ahead and adapt to the new health and safety measures applied at Fort Henry.

Tickets must be purchased online at www.forthenry.com before arrival. No tickets will be available at Admissions.

Fort Henry will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 7 days a week.