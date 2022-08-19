Fort Henry Tattoo returns this weekend
Fort Henry Tattoo is making a return this weekend. Military and music intersect in this performance of the precise depiction of the Tattoo tradition. Inside Fort Henry's parade square, there will be music in the air, from brass, drums, pipes, and fifes. Instruments will be played by leaders in military music from across the province.
The performance of military demonstrations will be complete with a massed band ensemble, music ringing out in the Fort's iconic limestone walls. Finishing the show with a firework grand finale.
St. Lawrence Parks Commission hosts this leader in military music and drills this Saturday, August 20th. Gates this weekend will open at 6:30 p.m. and pre-show entertainment is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. Many tickets have already sold, with the Premium Balcony seating already being sold out. General Admission tickets remain available, you can purchase yours at forthenry.com/tattoo.
With files by CFRA's - Connor Ray
-
$280,000 grant encourages small local businesses to up their digital gameKingston Economic Development has announced that it has received a $280,000 grant from the Digital Main Street program. Providing small business owners with the tools needed to digitally transform their businesses.
-
OPP believe a string a vehicle vandalism in Napanee could be relatedInvestigation continues into multiple slashed tires and vehicle damage reported in Napanee.
-
Two people arrest following a robbery in TrentonTwo Trenton males were arrested following a robbery. One facing charges of assaulting an officer.
-
Kingston Baroque Consort returns for their second season this fallA season of music from the Baroque era, performed by a devoted group of professional musicians, starts on October 7th.
-
Cornfest returns to Athens, Ont. SaturdayThe 40th annual Cornfest returns to Athens this Saturday. This will be the first time the in-person event resumes in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Brockville, Ont. seeking 'champion' to help with River of LightsThe City of Brockville is planning this year's River of Lights, the annual holiday season display on Blockhouse Island.
-
No more overflows at Iroquois Beach, thanks to new upgradesPlanned upgrades to Iroquois Beach will have long-term benefits for the community, preventing overflows that have proved to be a costly expense.
-
Morrisburg, Ont. roundabout and streetscape completeThe now-complete roundabout in Morrisburg, Ont. was celebrated recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
-
Brockville Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 Businessperson of the YearThe Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce is announcing 2022's Businessperson of the Year.