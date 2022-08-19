Fort Henry Tattoo returns this weekend

Fort Henry Tattoo is making a return this weekend. Military and music intersect in this performance of the precise depiction of the Tattoo tradition. Inside Fort Henry's parade square, there will be music in the air, from brass, drums, pipes, and fifes. Instruments will be played by leaders in military music from across the province.

The performance of military demonstrations will be complete with a massed band ensemble, music ringing out in the Fort's iconic limestone walls. Finishing the show with a firework grand finale.

St. Lawrence Parks Commission hosts this leader in military music and drills this Saturday, August 20th. Gates this weekend will open at 6:30 p.m. and pre-show entertainment is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. Many tickets have already sold, with the Premium Balcony seating already being sold out. General Admission tickets remain available, you can purchase yours at forthenry.com/tattoo.

With files by CFRA's - Connor Ray