Foul play not suspected after deceased individual located in Kingston, Ont.
Kingston Police say foul play is not suspected in relation to a deceased individual that was found in the area of John Counter Boulevard.
Police along with Frontenac Paramedics and Kingston Fire and Rescue responded to calls in the area of John Counter, just west of Montreal Street just after 10:15 p.m., after receiving reports of an unconscious person.
Attempts to resuscitate the person were unsuccessful, and they were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police closed John Counter Blvd. between Montreal and Maple Street until approximately 4:00 a.m. this morning (July 28).
Kingston Police say foul play is not suspected, and it does not appear to be a suspicious death. However, police say they will continue the investigation with the assistance of the Coroner's office to determine the cause of death.
The deceased individual was a 55-year-old local male.
Break and enter at Limoges, Ont. businessRussell County OPP are investigating a break and enter that occurred at a local business in Limoges.
Sunset Ceremony returns to Fort Henry for limited runTicket sales open July 28 at 11 a.m. for two performances of the popular military precision demonstration on August 24 and 31, 2022.
UOV Chamber of Commerce presents: 2022 Business Excellence AwardsThe Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce has planned a glamourous evening of dining, dancing, and celebration at the Normandy Officers' Mess, Garrison Petawawa, to recognize the accomplishments of the business community in our region.
Killaloe OPP investigate several fraud incidentsDetachments of the Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public of several fraud incidents that are occurring and currently under investigation.
Ottawa firefighter confirmed deceased in skydiving incident during 'advanced parachute maneuver'The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal skydiving incident.
Youth in Policing InitiativeThe Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has hired two students to participate in the Youth in Policing Initiative (YIPI) in partnership with the Ministry of Children, and others.
Friends of SNC Golf Tournament returns to CasselmanSouth Nation Conservation is once again hosting its annual fundraiser, the Friends of SNC Golf Tournament on September 9th, 2022. The event will celebrate SNC's 75th anniversary.
Police warn of celebrity cryptocurrency scamsKingston Police are warning the public to watch out for celebrity cryptocurrency scams, as they continue to gain popularity with people all over the world.
L&A OPP asking for assistance in locating missing 27-year-old womanL&A County OPP is asking for assistance in locating a missing 27-year-old woman from Napanee who was last seen on July 25th.