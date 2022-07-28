Foul play not suspected after deceased individual located in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston Police say foul play is not suspected in relation to a deceased individual that was found in the area of John Counter Boulevard.

Police along with Frontenac Paramedics and Kingston Fire and Rescue responded to calls in the area of John Counter, just west of Montreal Street just after 10:15 p.m., after receiving reports of an unconscious person.

Attempts to resuscitate the person were unsuccessful, and they were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police closed John Counter Blvd. between Montreal and Maple Street until approximately 4:00 a.m. this morning (July 28).

Kingston Police say foul play is not suspected, and it does not appear to be a suspicious death. However, police say they will continue the investigation with the assistance of the Coroner's office to determine the cause of death.

The deceased individual was a 55-year-old local male.