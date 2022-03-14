Found: Kingston Police locate missing woman

UPDATED: Kingston Police would like to thank the public for their assistance after missing Deane Cornell was located safely in Kingston at approximately 8:45 a.m. this morning.

Thank you to all those who assisted in locating Deane and shared information in regards to her possible whereabouts.



Kingston Police are asking for the public's assitance in locating 69-year-old Deane Cornell, of Kingston,

In a news release, police say Cornell was last seen March 13, at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the area of Westmoreland Road in midtown Kingston. Her current whereabouts are unknown, and her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Cornell is described as a Caucasian female, 5’9” tall, 170 lbs, with blue eyes, a fair complexion and white short to shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a blue cardigan and grey jogging pants.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of this missing female is asked to please contact Detective Nick Gregory at 613-549-4660 ext. 6342 or via email at ngregory@kingstonpolice.ca. The public can call Kingston Police at 613-549-4660, and remain anonymous if they wish to do so.