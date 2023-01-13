Four arrests made in firearms smuggling investigation near Cornwall, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU) has laid numerous charges after executing a warrant in the Akwesasne Mohawk First Nation. The arrests came as part of an ongoing investigation which follows a September 7, 2022 seizure of more than 40 firearms from a vehicle on Highway 401 near Prescott.

The recent arrests took place on January 11th, 2023 PWEU members, supported by the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team and Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, executed a search warrant at a residence on International Road. Officers seized ammunition, a laptop and cell phones and arrested two individuals. One individual was arrested by OPP Emergency Response Team members in Cornwall and a fourth person turned themself into the police.

As a result of the investigation, 30-year-old Jordan Lazore and 33-year-old Amanda Poirier both residents of the Akwesasne First Nation have been charged along with 38-year-old Brandon Laffin and 35-year-old Jennifer O-Bryne both from Cornwall. The four all face the following charges:

- Possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking

- Importing a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

- Unauthorized importing of a firearm

- Conspiracy to commit and indictable offence

Lazore is additionally charged with careless storage of a firearm and Poirier is also charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Lazore and Laffin were scheduled to appear for bail hearings on January 12, 2023, before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall. While Poirier and O'Byrne were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on March 14, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray