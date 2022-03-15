Four charged after illegal drugs seized in Renfrew

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have seized illegal drugs in Renfrew.

On March 9, members of the street crime unit, with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team, the Canine Unit, and the Renfrew OPP, conducted a search warrant for a residence on Ross Street in Renfrew.

As a result, police seized a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, as well as cell phones and other items used to facilitate drug trafficking.

Tyler Moore, 40 years old of Renfrew, was charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking (x2)

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Opioid for the purpose of trafficking

Possession - Opioid

Possession - Methamphetamine

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (x2)

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling (x2)

Moore remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Renfrew for a bail hearing on March 17, 2022.

Rhonda Moore, 57 years old of Renfrew, was charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Opioid for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling (x2)

She was held for a bail hearing and released on a Justice of the Peace Order and scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Renfrew on April 6, 2022.

Tyler Bertrand, 34 years old of Ottawa, was charged with:

Possession - Opioid

Bertrand was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Renfrew on April 20, 2022.

Jessica Beaudoin, 33 years old of Campbell's Bay, Quebec, was charged with:

Possession - Fentanyl

She was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Renfrew on April 20, 2022.