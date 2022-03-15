iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Four charged after illegal drugs seized in Renfrew

Warrant on Ross St

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have seized illegal drugs in Renfrew.

On March 9, members of the street crime unit, with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team, the Canine Unit, and the Renfrew OPP, conducted a search warrant for a residence on Ross Street in Renfrew.

As a result, police seized a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, as well as cell phones and other items used to facilitate drug trafficking. 

Tyler Moore, 40 years old of Renfrew, was charged with:

  • Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking (x2)
  • Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking 
  • Possession of Opioid for the purpose of trafficking 
  • Possession - Opioid
  • Possession - Methamphetamine
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (x2)
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling (x2)

Moore remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Renfrew for a bail hearing on March 17, 2022.

Rhonda Moore, 57 years old of Renfrew, was charged with:

  • Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking 
  • Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking 
  • Possession of Opioid for the purpose of trafficking 
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling (x2) 

She was held for a bail hearing and released on a Justice of the Peace Order and scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Renfrew on April 6, 2022.

Tyler Bertrand, 34 years old of Ottawa, was charged with:

  • Possession - Opioid

Bertrand was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Renfrew on April 20, 2022.

Jessica Beaudoin, 33 years old of Campbell's Bay, Quebec, was charged with:

  •  Possession - Fentanyl 

She was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Renfrew on April 20, 2022.

 

  • image.jpg?t=1607342339&size=Large

    Pembroke: spring road conditions

    The City of Pembroke wishes to advise pedestrians and motorists to use caution as they travel about the City of Pembroke. Although winter is still not over, there are many spring like conditions starting to affect transportation networks.
  • LGL Health Unit

    LGLDHU hosting catch up vaccination clinics

    Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is shifting focus now that the pandemic response has slowed, by turning their attention to the School Immunization Catch-up program. 
  • TEST_LogoiHeart_Lowfi

    Pembroke: spring road conditions

    The City of Pembroke wishes to advise pedestrians and motorists to use caution as they travel about the City of Pembroke. Although winter is still not over, there are many spring like conditions starting to affect transportation networks.
  • Brockville police

    2 individuals charged after Boston Pizza fight

    A reported disturbance at the Boston Pizza on Parkedale Avenue, in Brockville, March 12 2022, leads to two people charged with assault.
  • Brockville General Hospital

    BGH won't be lifting COVID-19 measures March 21

    To continue to provide a safe environment for its patients and healthcare workers, Brockville General Hospital (BGH) will not be changing COVID-related safety measures at this time.
  • MCRT 2022

    Grenville OPP Mobile Crisis Response Team receives funding

    On March 11, the Government of Ontario announced that the Grenville County OPP will be receiving approximately $148,000 in grant funding to enhance their Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT), until the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
  • kingston police

    Kingston woman charged with robbery and uttering death threats

    A 39-year-old woman from the Kingston area was charged with robbery, theft with threats of violence and uttering threats to cause death following an incident March 11.
  • Repair It - web -facebook event image

    Volunteer with KFPL and Repair Cafe Kingston

    Repair It! is a program that brings the community together to empower people so that they can fix broken household items. Rather than filling up the landfill, we are connecting people with “fixers” who can teach them how to give their broken lamps and other fixable objects a second life.
  • Beading Workshop - web - social image

    KFPL offering beading workshop with Liv Rondeau

    The library offers and opportunity to learn more about this practice with a hands-on workshop featuring local beadwork artist Liv Rondeau, who will teach participants how to use traditional beading techniques to make a keychain.
12

Check out the latest Songs