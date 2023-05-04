Four charged as OPP seize drugs and firearms executing search warrant in Carleton Place

The Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Lanark County Detachment and the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) arrested four people following a drug investigation.

In February 2023, CSCU began a drug trafficking investigation involving Carleton Place residents. The research led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Carleton Place on April 28th, 2023.

OPP says with help from the Lanark County Detachment and Emergency Response Team (ERT). Officers seized a quantity of cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine, cash and other items.

As a result, 40-year-old Lucas Arnott from Carleton Place has been charged with the following offences:

- Unauthorized possession of a weapon

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Methamphetamine

- Careless Storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition - four counts

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm - three counts

- Possession of Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

Also charged was 26-year-old Emma Rowbotham from Ottawa, they are facing the following offences:

- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition - five counts

- Failure to comply with release order other than to attend court - two counts

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Methamphetamine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - another drug

- Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm - three counts

- Unauthorized possession of a weapon

OPP also charged 41-year-old Ian Paynter from Ottawa and 37-year-old Natacha Young from Carleton Place with Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine). Paynter was additionally charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Young was released from custody with a future court date, while the other three accused remained in police custody.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray