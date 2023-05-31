Four charged with drug trafficking following search warrant

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged four people following the execution of a search warrant in Trenton.

OPP explain that on May 29th, 2023 around 5:00 p.m., the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted by the OPP Tactical Response Unit (TRU) and OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Annwood Court in Trenton as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

As a result, four people were arrested, a handgun was seized and a quantity of suspected fentanyl was confiscated. Among those arrested, 53-year-old, Nadine Allarie from Belleville was charged with the following offences:

- Possession for the purpose of trafficking

- Possession of proceeds of crime

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm

- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

- Knowledge of the unauthorized possession of a weapon

20-year-old Jim Hosang from Pickering was charged with the following:

- Possession for the purpose of trafficking

- Possession of proceeds of crime

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm

- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

- Knowledge of the unauthorized possession of a weapon

- Failure to comply with release order - three counts

Additionally, 41-year-old Archibald Mcisaac from Trenton was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Possession for the purpose of trafficking

- Possession of proceeds of crime

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm

- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

- Knowledge of the unauthorized possession of a weapon

- Failure to comply with a probation order

- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Finally, 24-year-old Conner Puttman from the GTA was charged with the following offences:

- Possession for the purpose of trafficking

- Possession of proceeds of crime

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm

- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

- Knowledge of the unauthorized possession of a weapon

- Failure to comply with probation order - three counts

- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

OPP says Allaire was released from custody with a future court date, while the other three were held for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray