Four inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Bath Institution

Correctional Service Canada says four inmates at Bath Institution have tested positive for COVID-19.

This includes the regional treatment centre.

The CSC says it is closely monitoring the situation and says "measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution".

"This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice," the CSC says in a press release.

"All staff are provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including, for example, medical masks, respirators, and face shields. All inmates are provided medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site is continuing."

The CSC has been vaccinating inmates since January 2021.