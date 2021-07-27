Four-month-old infant saved from locked vehicle at 1000 Islands Mall

Brockville Police saved a child who was inside a locked vehicle.

Police say they received a report at around 5:05 p.m. on July 18th reporting a four-month-old infant locked in a vehicle at the 1000 Islands Mall.

The temperature was around 28 degrees celcius and sunny that day.

When police arrived, the child's mother indicated that the child had been locked in the car for approximately 15 minutes and that the keys were locked inside.

Police say out of concern for the safety of the child, officers gained access to the vehicle by breaking the front passenger window using a breaching tool.