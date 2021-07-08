Four new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

Of the four new cases, three of them are outbreak related.

Two new variants of concern from previously confirmed cases have been identified.

The number of known active cases has gone up, it's now at 17.

Four people are in hospital with the virus, one of them is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator.

The good news on the vaccination front, over half of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, nearly 79 per cent have their first dose.