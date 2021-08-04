iHeartRadio
Four new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region over long weekend

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region over the long weekend. 

The number of known active cases did see an increase, it's now at five. 

Zero people are in hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, over 72 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 82 per cent have their first dose. 

