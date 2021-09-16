Four new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region is now at 33.

The majority of the known active cases remains in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

There are 23 known active cases in the area.

9 are in Lanark. 2 are marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

One person remains in the hospital with the virus. They are in the intensive care unit with a ventilator.