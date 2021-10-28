Four new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.

Two new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. Two were reported from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region is at seven.

Of the known active cases, five are in Lanark, one is in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, and one is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.