Four new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region

Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

Three variants of concern from previously confirmed cases have been identified.

The number of known active cases has gone up, it's now at 41.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 86 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.