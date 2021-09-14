Four new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit.

Two new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Two new cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region has gone up, it's now at 25.

One person is in the hospital with the virus. They are in the intensive care unit with a ventilator.

Of the known active cases, 12 are in UCLG East, 3 are in UCLG Central, 1 is in UCLG West, 5 are in Lanark West, 3 are in Lanark East, and 1 is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.