Four new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.

One new case was reported in the 24 hours before the report was released. Three new case was reported from the previous days.

The number of known active cases went down, it's now at 26.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

18 total known active cases are in the region.

8 are in Lanark.

Another person has been admitted to hospital. Two people are now in hospital with the virus. They are both in the intensive care unit. One of them is on a ventilator.