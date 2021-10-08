Four new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

All four cases were reported in the 24 hours before the report was released.

The number of known active cases in the region remains the same, it's still at 23.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville with 19 cases in the area.

Three are marked in Lanark. One is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

One person is in the hospital with the virus. They are in the intensive care unit.