Four new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.
Three cases were reported in the 24 hours before the report was released. One new case was added from the previous days.
Known active cases in the region went up, it's now at 13.
Six of the cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. Six are in Lanark. One case is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.
One person is in the hospital with the virus. They are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.
