Four new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

All four cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released.

The number of known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 30.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville with 19. 11 are in Lanark, specifically Lanark West.

Hospitalizations went down, there are now four people in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.

In the latest vaccination update, nearly 95 per cent of the eligible population (12 and over) have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 92 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Residents aged five to 11 can begin booking their appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine, with the first shots going into arms starting on Friday.