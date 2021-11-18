Four new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at nine.
We are expected to receive an updated case summary, including hospitalizations and outbreaks, today.
-
Three Mansfield, Que. residents charged with possession in PembrokeThree Mansfield, Que. residents have been charged after drugs were seized from a parked vehicle in Pembroke.
-
Six cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkSix new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
Two local theatres in Gananoque sold to Thousand Islands PlayhouseThe Town of Gananoque is selling two local theatres to longtime tenants, the Thousand Islands Playhouse.
-
Kingston Police looking to identify person of interest in series of incidentsKingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a series of incidents.
-
New CT scanner unveiled at Brockville General HospitalThe Brockville General Hospital celebrated the official opening of its new CT scanner.
-
Brockville General Hospital awarded Eligible Approach Rate AwardThe Brockville General Hospital (BGH) was awarded by the Ontario Health Trillium Gift of Life Network with the Eligible Approach Rate Award.
-
Positive case of COVID-19 at Cobden District Public SchoolThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 in a student at Cobden Distrct Public School.
-
40 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AThe Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region continues to deal with high levels of COVID-19 in the area.
-
Nine new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkNine new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.