iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Four new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 12. 

As of the latest case summary update, one person is in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

12

Check out the latest Songs