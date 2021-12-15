iHeartRadio
Four new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is now at 34.

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks in the region is expected to be released tomorrow. 

