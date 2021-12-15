Four new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is now at 34.
A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks in the region is expected to be released tomorrow.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.
Motor vehicle fire at school parking lotOntario Provincial Police in Frontenac responded to a motor vehicle fire on Tuesday.
Over 1,000 known active cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A131 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region, bringing the total number of known active cases to over 1,000.
Santa Claus Drive-by in PembrokeSanta Claus is set to make his way through Pembroke on Saturday.
Selby Public School moves to virtual learningAnother school in the Limestone District School Board is going virtual.
Three people sent to hospital after serious collision in Laurentian Valley TownshipThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating what they are calling a serious collision on Highway 17 in Laurentian Valley Township.
Take home COVID-19 tests available from participating family health care teams in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is offering take home COVID-19 PCR tests to patients of participating family health care teams.
Robbery investigation in PembrokeOntario Provincial Police of the Upper Ottawa Valley are investigating a robbery at a restaurant in Pembroke.
33 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19.