Four new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 109.
As of the latest case summary update, nine people are in the hospital with the virus, zero people are in the intensive care unit.
There are three active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
One is at a hospital, one is at a retirement home, one is at a congregate living facility.
