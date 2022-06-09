Four new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 41.
A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.
More public education needed on intimate partner violence, Borutski inquest hearsAn expert on research into violence against women is telling a coroner's inquest there needs to be more education on intimate partner violence in Ontario.
Darryl Sittler announced for 2nd Annual Gord Brown Memorial Golf TournamentThe YMCA of Eastern Ontario and United Way Leeds & Grenville have announced that NHL legend Darryl Sittler will be a part of the 2nd Annual Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.
Kingston Police looking to locate two stolen guitarsKingston Police are asking for the public's help locating two guitars that were stolen during a break and enter back in December 2021.
Summer Company program launches in BrockvilleThe Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre has launched its annual Summer Company program.
Mega RIDE program held in PetawawaA Mega RIDE program was held in Petawawa last Friday.
Three people charged after attempted theft of Ford F-150Three people have been arrested and charged for drug possession after an alleged attempted theft of a pickup truck.
Borutski inquest hears recommendations for tackling intimate partner violenceA coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women killed by a man they were in previous relationships with is hearing recommendations for addressing gender-based and intimate partner violence.
Tobacco and marijuana seized at Collins Bay InstitutionContraband and unauthorized items were seized at Collins Bay Institution over the weekend.
Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County for second straight dayFor the second straight day, zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.