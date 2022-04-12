iHeartRadio
Four new COVID-19 deaths in KFL&A

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting four new deaths from COVID-19 in the region since Friday. 

43 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

301 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday. 

The number of known active high-risk cases is at 671. 

10 people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 

