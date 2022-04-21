Four new COVID-19 deaths in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths since it's last report on April 14.

47 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

The health unit is reporting 699 new high risk cases of COVID-19 since it's last report.

Known active cases in the region is at 603.

11 people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 89 per cent have at least two doses.

Of those eligible for a third dose, nearly 66 per cent have a booster shot.