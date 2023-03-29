Four Pembroke residents charged in fraudulent cheque investigation

Four individuals from Pembroke are facing Criminal Code (CC) charges after members of the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment (UOV) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began investigating cheque frauds that were reported in January 2023. Police say the incidents took place in late 2022.

As a result of this investigation 33-year-old Rebecca Fleury, 47-year-old Garfield Yackobeck, and 42-year-old Chad Corrin, are each charged with the following offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Obtaining by false pretences

Additionally, 32-year-old Marguerite Graham is charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Police say the accused persons were released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Pembroke in April 2023. Anyone who has been defrauded is asked to contact the local police service or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-496-8501 or visit their website at www.antifraudcentre.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray